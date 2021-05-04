Ball (thumb) will be available Tuesday against the Warriors, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.

Ball picked up a sprained thumb during Monday's blowout loss, but after testing it in warmups he's been given the green light to play on the second half of the back-to-back. Ball had one this worst shooting nights of the season Monday, hitting just 1-of-9 three-point attempts and going 3-of-18 from the field overall.