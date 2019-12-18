Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Dealing with hip contusion
Ball is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right hip contusion.
Ball apparently picked up the injury during Tuesday's overtime loss to the Nets, during which he played 35 minutes and tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The Pelicans will likely wait and see how Ball feels closer to tip-off before making a decision regarding his status.
