Ball had 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 144-113 win over the Grizzlies.

The performance breaks a streak of seven games in which the 23-year-old made at least three three-pointers, though he's still scored in double figures in nine straight contests. Ball has attempted between 11 and 13 shots in each of the last nine contests as his workload remains consistent game-to-game.