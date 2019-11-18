Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Deemed questionable
Ball (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Ball has missed the past five games due to a strained right adductor, though the Pelicans are leaving the door open for a possible return Tuesday. Look for his status to clear up following the team's morning shootaround.
