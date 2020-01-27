Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Dishes career-high 15 dimes
Ball contributed eight points (3-10 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 15 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 win over the Celtics.
Ball finished with a career high assist total while contributing across every statistical category. Despite his improvement as a shooter, defenses are still regularly leaving him wide open offensively with mixed results. Still, Ball is at least taking those shots and continues to showcase his versatile two-way skillset on a team that has empowered him to play the lead guard role.
