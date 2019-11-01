Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Dishes eight in win
Ball finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3PT), eight assists, three rebounds, a block and a steal in New Orleans' 122-107 win against Denver on Thursday.
Ball battled a bout of shoulder soreness during the second quarter attempting to guard Jamal Murray but was able to return and finished the game with a respectable stat line. Ball's health will continue to be an issue moving forward, but the 21-year-old has delivered for the Pelicans when given a chance, averaging 12.4 points per game and 7.4 assists per game in his first five games.
