Ball registered six points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 assists, four rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 135-100 win over the Magic.

The 23-year-old's 12 assists were the most he's doled out since March 16. Ball's fantasy production has been mediocre since his return from a four-game absence due to left hip soreness, averaging just 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, but he should be better moving forward now that he is no longer on a minutes restriction. The fourth-year guard will look to build on Thursday's impressive 12-assist performance Saturday at home against the Spurs.