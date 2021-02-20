Ball racked up 21 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 assists, three steals, two blocks and a rebound across 36 minutes in Friday's loss against the Suns.

Ball has scored 21 points in back-to-back games, marking the first time he's posted consecutive games with at least 20 points in the current campaign. Ball also posted a season-high mark in assists and excelled as a playmaking threat, but it was the first time he racked up double-digit assists in the current campaign, so expecting that kind of output from him on a regular basis might be a stretch. He has been scoring at a decent clip, though, and he has posted at least 12 points in 11 straight games.