Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Dishes out 13 assists
Ball dished out 13 assists in 42 minutes during Thursday's 138-132 overtime win over the Jazz. He also had five points (2-12 FG, 1-5 3PT), four rebounds and two blocks.
Ball struggled badly with his shot but that shouldn't be surprising since he is making just 31.9 percent of his field goal attempts during his last five contests. However, he is averaging 10.0 assists per game during that span and he has recorded double-digit dimes in four of his last seven starts. Ball should remain fantasy relevant due to his playmaking and rebounding skills even if his shots stops falling altogether.
