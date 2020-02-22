Ball registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 128-115 win at Portland.

Ball's scoring numbers hasn't been very impressive and has topped the 15-point plateau just twice in his last 10 games, but he makes up for it with great passing numbers. The former Lakers rookie has dished out at least five dimes in five straight contests and continues to make an impact as a playmaking threat, averaging 8.1 dimes per game in his last 10 games.