Ball scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 123-111 win over the Knicks.

The third-year point guard is on a roll, collecting two double-doubles and a triple-double in his last six games while averaging 20.2 points, 8.3 assists, 6.2 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.3 steals during that stretch. The Pels' offense is headed for a transformation once Zion Williamson (knee) is ready to make his debut, but that may not be a bad thing for Ball's fantasy value if he winds up trading some shot attempts for assists.