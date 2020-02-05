Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Double-double in Tuesday's loss
Ball scored 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists and a block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 120-108 loss to the Bucks.
The assists were his lowest total since Dec. 28, but Ball still delivered a solid fantasy line. With Zion Williamson now healthy, the Pelicans' offense is finally approaching its full capabilities, and Ball's role as distributor is on the rise -- in seven games with Zion in the lineup, the third-year point guard is averaging 10.9 points, 8.6 assists, 8.1 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.
