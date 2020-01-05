Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Double-double in win
Ball had 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 win at Sacramento.
Ball has now delivered double-digit assists in two of his last three games, while scoring 20-plus points in each of those three games. He is on a productive run of form since returning to the starting unit, averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists in his last six games as a starter.
