Ball tallied 20 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a steal across 30 minutes Sunday in a 135-115 win over the Clippers.

Ball bounced back from a rough three-point effort his last time out with one of his most efficient shooting performances of the season. The fourth-year pro also chipped in eight boards and five dimes to complete a solid all-around stat line. While Ball's rebound and assist numbers are down a tad this season, he has shown marked improvement as a scorer. The point guard is on pace for career highs in points (14.3), three-pointers (3.0), field-goal percentage (42.5 percent), free-throw percentage (76.7 percent) and three-point percentage (38.8 percent).