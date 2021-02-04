Ball collected 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in a victory over the Suns on Wednesday.

Ball's 18 points tied his second-highest mark of the campaign, as did his four three-pointers. Fantasy managers who roster the point guard undoubtedly expect more dimes, but anytime you can get an efficient shooting night from Ball, it is a small victory. The former UCLA Bruin is shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep this season, so Wednesday's performance should be looked at as more of an aberration than an expectation. Ball's percentages (he is also shooting only 64.3 percent from the charity stripe) limit his fantasy value, though there is some worth in his respectable peripheral stats (3.9 boards, 4.6 dimes and 1.5 steals per contest).