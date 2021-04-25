Ball had 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Spurs.

Ball had scored six or fewer points in three of his first four appearances since returning from a four-game absence, but he broke out in a big way here and posted his first 20-point game since April 4, when he had 27 points against the Rockets. Plus, the six threes made are tied for his third-best mark of the season in that particular category.