Ball collected 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in a 115-110 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

Ball was much more efficient with his scoring chances and continued his stretch of consistent all-around stat lines. The guard had shot just 31.2 percent from the field in the two games prior to Monday's contest, so it was good to see him knock down some shots. Ball has averaged an impressive 17.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.0 steals across his last 10 games.