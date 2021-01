Ball finished with 27 points (10-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt), eight assists, three boards, and one steal in 35 minutes of a 131-126 win against the Bucks on Friday.

Ball matched a career best night by draining seven shots from deep in the contest. Ball's eight assists also represented the most assists he's had this month, as he bounced back from a rough outing in the previous game. He'll face the Rockets on Saturday.