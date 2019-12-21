Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Elite thievery Friday
Ball had 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five rebounds, five steals and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 106-102 loss to the Warriors.
Ball looked good during the loss, putting up significant contributions in a number of areas. While the production was nice, the playing time remains concerning. Since returning from injury, Ball's minutes have fluctuated from as low as 21, all the way up to 44. He seems to be trending towards the lower end of that range but should still be held onto in standard leagues to see if he can work up some momentum.
