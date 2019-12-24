Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Enters starting lineup
Ball is starting Monday against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Ball has drawn 13 starts this season, so it's not shocking to see the Pelicans give him another chance with the starting five. His last start dates back to Tuesday against the Nets, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.
