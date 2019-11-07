Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Expected to play Friday
Coach Alvin Gentry said he would be surprised if Ball (leg) didn't play Friday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Ball has missed the past two practices while dealing with cramps, though he was able to get some shots up during Thursday's session. His status should clear up closer to game time, but it doesn't sound like the issue will affect Ball's availability.
