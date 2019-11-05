Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Experiences cramping Monday
Ball exited in the third quarter of Monday's 135-125 loss to the Nets and didn't return after experiencing cramping in his legs. "I think [Ball] is fine," coach Alvin Gentry said after the game. "It was just cramps right there. I thought Zo really played well."
Before departing, Ball contributed 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes. With the Pelicans off the schedule until Friday against the Raptors, Ball should have plenty of time to shake off the cramp issue.
