Ball posted seven points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt) and an assist across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 111-86 loss to the Suns.

Ball suffered through a dreadful night of shooting in the blowout loss. The Pelicans depend on long-range shots and Ball's performance contributed to the team's horrid 12.5-percent conversion rate from beyond the arc. The deep ball is an essential part of the Pelicans' offensive gameplan, and they'll need better nights from Ball to stay relevant.

