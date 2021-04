Ball went for 27 points (8-18 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in Sunday's win over Houston.

Making his return after missing a stretch of games, Ball was back in the starting lineup and played a full workload (37 minutes). He set a new season high in made three-pointers while posting his third-highest single-game assists total. Ball did commit six turnovers, but overall it was an incredibly encouraging performance in his first action since March 18.