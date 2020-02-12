Ball recorded nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 138-117 win over the Blazers.

Ball scored in double figures during 10 straight games from Dec. 25 to Jan. 13 and while his scoring numbers have been inconsistent since then, he seems to be turning things around with double-digit scoring efforts in four of his last six contests. That said, Ball offers value in other areas of the game as well to make up for his lack of scoring consistency. He is averaging 7.8 assists, 7.5 rebounds and a combined 2.3 steals/blocks per game during that aforementioned six-game stretch.