Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Fills stat sheet
Ball contributed 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 139-111 win over the Grizzlies.
Ball has scored in double figures just twice during his last six outings, but he is doing enough in other areas of the game to supplement that lack of scoring -- he has dished out five or more dimes in every single game over that span. The former Laker is averaging 10.5 points, 8.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game during that six-game stretch.
