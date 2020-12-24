Ball recorded 16 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 29 minutes Wednesday against the Raptors.
All of Ball's baskets in the course of play came from behind the three-point line, a continuation of his improvement in that area. However, Eric Bledsoe seemingly cut into his ability to initiate the offense, as Ball managed only two assists in comparison to Bledsoe's six. Ball and the Pelicans will take the court next on Friday against the Heat.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Will become RFA next summer•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Out of lineup, season likely done•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Scores 16 points against Kings•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Rough shooting game in loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Posts 11 dimes in loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Scores 12 to go with full line•