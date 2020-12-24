Ball recorded 16 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 29 minutes Wednesday against the Raptors.

All of Ball's baskets in the course of play came from behind the three-point line, a continuation of his improvement in that area. However, Eric Bledsoe seemingly cut into his ability to initiate the offense, as Ball managed only two assists in comparison to Bledsoe's six. Ball and the Pelicans will take the court next on Friday against the Heat.