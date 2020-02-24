Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Four steals in easy victory
Ball posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds and four steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 victory over the Warriors.
Ball couldn't find his shot, but he was able to get his teammates involved and be active on defense. Sunday's effort marked the third time in Ball's career that he's posted at least nine assists, six rebounds and four steals. Across eight February contests, he's averaging 10.9 points, 7.5 assists, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.5 minutes. He's also hitting 2.3 threes per contest at 39.1 percent his month.
