Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Four swipes in loss
Ball recorded six points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and four steals in 23 minutes Wednesday night as the Pelicans fell 127-112 to the Bucks on Wednesday.
Ball was inefficient, however the uptick in attempts could be a silver lining for owners/prospective owners. His role on the Pelicans is unclear going forward, but it seems that he will have a 20 minute floor --- something that could continue to increase as the season goes on. Ball is capable of stuffing the box score and could generate fantasy consideration if thrust into a larger role.
