Ball totaled 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 loss to the Thunder.

Ball struggled from the field and finished with almost as many turnovers (five) as dimes while missing both of his free throw attempts. Nevertheless, Ball contributed across every category except blocks and has now seen at least 31 minutes in five straight games, this after logging just 25 minutes in the opener (which went to overtime).