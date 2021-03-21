Ball (hip) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Denver, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Ball's status for Sunday's game remains uncertain less than two hours before tipoff, according to coach Stan Van Gundy. If the 23-year-old is unable to play, Nickel Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis would likely be looking at increased workloads.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Questionable vs. Nuggets•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Scores 15 as trade rumors swirl•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Career-high 17 dimes in loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Drains five treys Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Lackluster in loss to Bulls•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Strong all-around performance•