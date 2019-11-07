Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Getting shots up Thursday
Ball (leg) got shots up during Thursday's practice, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ball was withheld from Wednesday's practice as he dealt with cramps. His participation in Thursday's practice is encouraging, and he should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Withheld from practice•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Experiences cramping Monday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Full line in Saturday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Dishes eight in win•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Registers double-double against Houston•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with efficiency•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.