Ball had seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3PT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in Saturday's loss to the Rockets.

Ball's anemic play this season continued on Saturday, as he came back down to earth after a big game (27 points, seven threes) in Friday's win over Milwaukee. Since returning from a three-game injury absence on Jan. 19, Ball is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over his last six games. During that stretch, he's shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three. He has not attempted a free throw in five consecutive games.