Ball registered seven points (3-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-108 loss to the Warriors.

The 23-year-old followed up Saturday's incredible 33-point performance with seven points on 18 shots. Ball's scoring has been a roller coaster lately, as he's posted six, 24, 18, 16, six, 33, and seven points over his last seven games, respectively. The fourth-year guard will look to bounce back shooting-wise Tuesday at home against the Warriors.