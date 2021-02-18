Ball had 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal in Wednesday's loss to the Blazers.

In a team-high 36 minutes, Ball drained five three-pointers, extending his streak with multiple threes to 10 straight games. Ball remains one of the league's most free-throw-averse players, but he has as many attempts in his last five games combined (nine) as in his previous 15 contests.