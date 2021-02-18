Ball had 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal in Wednesday's loss to the Blazers.
In a team-high 36 minutes, Ball drained five three-pointers, extending his streak with multiple threes to 10 straight games. Ball remains one of the league's most free-throw-averse players, but he has as many attempts in his last five games combined (nine) as in his previous 15 contests.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Decent line in blowout win•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Sniffs double-double•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Scores 16 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Misses double-double by one rebound•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Drains four treys Wednesday•