Ball (knee) was a full participant at Monday's 45-minute practice, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined the past three games by knee tendinitis, and his return to practice Monday is a step toward retaking the court. Coach Stan Van Gundy said the team will need to see how Ball's knee responds from the practice work before determining his status for Tuesday's matchup with Utah, though the point guard said he plans to play, per Lopez.