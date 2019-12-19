Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Good to go Wednesday
Ball (hip) will play Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
Ball, who is nursing a right hip contusion, has been cleared to play Wednesday after getting through pregame warmups with no issues. Since the start of December, Ball is averaging 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 30.1 minutes per tilt.
