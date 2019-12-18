Ball totaled 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 overtime loss to the Nets.

Ball drew the start in place of J.J. Redick (groin) but struggled with his shot. He did do a decent job on the boards, but overall Ball's performance was nothing to write home about. Still, he'll probably draw another start if Redick is unable to return for Wednesday's road matchup versus the Timberwolves.