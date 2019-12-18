Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: In starting lineup
Ball will get the start at guard alongside Jrue Holiday in Tuesday's tilt against the Nets, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ball will be replacing JJ Redick in the starting lineup. He has averaged 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists across 30.5 minutes in 12 starts this season.
