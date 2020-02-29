Ball totaled five points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-104 victory over Cleveland.

Ball's shooting struggles continued Friday; however, he was able to contribute across the board to round out a solid performance. He is having the best season of his career, putting up top-70 numbers thus far. He certainly has a couple of glaring holes in his fantasy game, not the least of which is his free throw efficiency. With that being said, he barely gets to the line and so the impact is typically minimal. His playing time is all but assured moving forward and given the Pelicans likely push for the playoffs, he should continue to be a solid mid-round option the rest of the way.