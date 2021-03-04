Ball accumulated 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five assists, three steals, one block and one rebound in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 loss to the Bulls.

The Pelicans were down heading into the fourth but rallied big, scoring 45 points to make the game close. However, Ball wasn't on the court for it, as coach Stan Van Gundy entrusted Eric Bledsoe with late-game minutes. The result was a muted statline from Ball and his fewest minutes played since Feb. 3 in a blowout win over the Suns. That said, Ball has been playing well since February. He's scored in double-digits every game and has averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.8 minutes. He's also made 3.6 threes per game on 45.9 percent shooting from deep.