Ball finished with 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 victory over the Nuggets.

Ball remained in the starting lineup, playing a team-high 36 minutes. After just 18 minutes in the previous game, this was certainly a step in the right direction. The Pelicans are running with a three-guard lineup at the moment, although it is unclear how long that will last. Ball's unwillingness to attack the basket is frustrating for those invested in him. His season has been inconsistent, to say the least; however, he should still be rostered in standard leagues moving forward.