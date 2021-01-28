Ball is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a right ankle injury, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
The 23-year-old had nine points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 16 minutes before suffering the injury during the second quarter. Nickeil Alexander-Walker should see increased run while Ball is sidelined.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Matchup postponed•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Scores seven points in return•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Returning with minutes restriction•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Now probable for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Officially questionable Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Goes through practice Monday•