Ball is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a right ankle injury, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.

The 23-year-old had nine points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 16 minutes before suffering the injury during the second quarter. Nickeil Alexander-Walker should see increased run while Ball is sidelined.