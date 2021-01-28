Ball (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Ball tweaked his right ankle during Wednesday's win over the Wizards, limiting him to just 16 minutes of action. The hope is that the injury is not something that will cost him any time, but the Pelicans will wait to see how he progresses throughout the day Thursday.
