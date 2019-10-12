Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Logs 15 in preseason win
Ball put up 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Friday's 128-127 win over the Jazz.
With his ankle injury behind him, one can definitely say that Ball's play has shown an overall improvement over his first two seasons as a pro. He seems to be comfortable with assuming the role of floor-general, and his shooting skills look much more refined. He'll need to keep performing well to cement a position in the starting rotation, however. With rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Frank Jackson looking great off the bench, Ball will have to get by on more than just his excellent pedigree to secure a starting spot.
