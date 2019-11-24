Ball played 25 minutes and finished with 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block Saturday in the Pelicans' 128-120 loss to the Jazz.

In his second game back from a hip injury, Ball picked up six minutes more than he received two days earlier in the Pelicans' win over the Suns. However, coach Alvin Gentry continued to deploy Ball off the bench, though that arrangement may not last for much longer. The point guard may be rested or subject to another playing-time restriction in the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday versus the Clippers but should take back a spot in the starting lineup at some point next week.