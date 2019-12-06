Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Massive stat line
Ball tallied 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 43 minutes during Thursday's 139-132 overtime loss to the Suns.
Ball finished with season highs in points, dimes, swats and minutes while matching season highs in steals and threes. He hasn't been driving into the teeth of the defense much, but Ball put forth his best effort of the campaign in this one. He'll look to build on it heading into Saturday's matchup versus the Mavericks.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.