Ball tallied 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 43 minutes during Thursday's 139-132 overtime loss to the Suns.

Ball finished with season highs in points, dimes, swats and minutes while matching season highs in steals and threes. He hasn't been driving into the teeth of the defense much, but Ball put forth his best effort of the campaign in this one. He'll look to build on it heading into Saturday's matchup versus the Mavericks.