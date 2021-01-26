Ball won't play Monday after the Pelicans' game against the Spurs was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The NBA released a statement indicating that neither team had the required eight players to participate in Monday's clash, resulting in the move to postpone. The Pelicans' next chance to take the court will be Wednesday against the Wizards.
