Ball went for 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win over the Pacers.

Ball has been on fire shooting the ball in his last two outings, making 53.8 of his shots and 56.2 percent of his three-pointers. He also notched his second 20-point performance of the season while collecting a season-high nine boards. For a point guard, however, Ball's assists numbers are low. Among point guards, he is ranked 25th in assists per game with 4.5.