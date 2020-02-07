Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Nearly double-doubles
Ball had nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 33 minutes Thursday night during the Pelicans' win over the Bulls.
Ball was the only Pelican player to log more than 26 minutes in the contest, and he responded with a credible performance. His versatility is well-known, but owners still looking for consistency from Ball haven't seen it yet. Thursday's line resembles expected output from Ball were that to be his everyday role.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: One dime shy of triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Fills stat sheet•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Dishes career-high 15 dimes•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Triple-double against Clippers•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Dishes out 13 assists•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...