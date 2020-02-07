Ball had nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 33 minutes Thursday night during the Pelicans' win over the Bulls.

Ball was the only Pelican player to log more than 26 minutes in the contest, and he responded with a credible performance. His versatility is well-known, but owners still looking for consistency from Ball haven't seen it yet. Thursday's line resembles expected output from Ball were that to be his everyday role.